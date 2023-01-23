Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $427.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $428.00 to $427.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MA traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $378.57. 2,741,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.48 and a 200 day moving average of $334.63. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $363.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile



Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.



