Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Head-To-Head Review

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onfolio and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $1.81 million 5.39 -$1.90 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.86 -$44.96 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Onfolio and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.17%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Onfolio.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio N/A N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group -36.41% -12.60% -7.60%

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

