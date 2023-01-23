Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Trading Up 16.7%

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN – Get Rating) shares were up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 16,096,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 13,897,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

