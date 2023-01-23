Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,448 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 3.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 63.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 36,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 267,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $80.65 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

