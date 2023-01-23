Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $488,394.97

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $46.10 million and $488,394.97 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00011963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000994 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,741,932 coins and its circulating supply is 16,844,447 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,735,942 with 16,842,312 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.82285611 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $551,056.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.