Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $63.00. The company traded as low as $55.61 and last traded at $55.61. 3,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 55,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 124,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $607.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.