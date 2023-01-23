Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $63.00. The company traded as low as $55.61 and last traded at $55.61. 3,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 55,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 124,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $607.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
