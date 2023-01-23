Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,583.40

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,583.40 and last traded at $1,582.49, with a volume of 50626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,561.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,463.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,317.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

