Michael Shaun Mcewan Purchases 75,000 Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) Director Michael Shaun Mcewan bought 75,000 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,115.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

PNG traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 150,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,707. The stock has a market cap of C$133.01 million and a P/E ratio of -22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.