Michael Shaun Mcewan Purchases 75,000 Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) Director Michael Shaun Mcewan bought 75,000 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,115.
PNG traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 150,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,707. The stock has a market cap of C$133.01 million and a P/E ratio of -22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
