Mizuho Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $55.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,785 shares of company stock worth $22,885,776. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 82.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

