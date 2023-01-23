Moffett Nathanson Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Underperform

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTSH. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 865,943 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

