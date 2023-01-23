Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Down 4.9%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 34,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 16,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several research firms have commented on MOND. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,355,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,734,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,868 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOND. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

