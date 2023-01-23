Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 22.8% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $266.76 million and $17.66 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00077845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00057259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025377 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 550,583,197 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

