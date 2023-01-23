MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 5,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 57,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.