Morgan Stanley Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $224.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.
AMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.
American Tower Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of American Tower stock traded down $5.74 on Monday, hitting $215.67. 2,722,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,525. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.