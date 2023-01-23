Morgan Stanley Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $79.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.55. 1,440,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,760. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

