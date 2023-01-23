MXC Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, MXC has traded down 0% against the dollar. One MXC token can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $85.89 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.03255937 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,237,761.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

