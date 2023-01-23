NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.40 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.04.
