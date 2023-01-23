Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.20. 681,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,523,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $324,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,016.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,016.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $192,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 40.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 655,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.