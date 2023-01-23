National Bank Financial Boosts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$4.10

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.10 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Up 2.6 %

IAG opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 385.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.