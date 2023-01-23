National Bank Financial Increases Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.00

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Ero Copper to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.82. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ero Copper stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.