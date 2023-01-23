National Bankshares Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$67.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTY. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.71.

MTY traded up C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$64.58. 6,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.23. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

