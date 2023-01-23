National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Berenberg Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,210 ($14.77) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.95) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,070 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,397. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

