National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Berenberg Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,210 ($14.77) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.95) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,070 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.
National Grid Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE NGG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,397. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
