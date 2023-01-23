Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,187.02 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $1,187.02 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00226214 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00102933 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00057695 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00039653 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,350,484 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

