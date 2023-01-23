NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $2.54

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00011066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $359.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00078704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00056912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025531 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 849,234,174 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 848,840,181 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.58998719 USD and is up 8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $449,707,805.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

