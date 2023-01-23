NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $2.58 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00011299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $373.20 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 849,234,174 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 848,840,181 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.58998719 USD and is up 8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $449,707,805.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

