Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $458.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average is $260.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

