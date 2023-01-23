Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.63.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

