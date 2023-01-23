NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded NewRiver REIT to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
NewRiver REIT Trading Down 0.7 %
NRR stock traded down GBX 0.61 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 91.89 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 591,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.54. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 101.40 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £284.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,021.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
