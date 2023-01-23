NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,864,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

