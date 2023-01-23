NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Lowered to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NGK Spark Plug Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS NGKSY opened at $9.85 on Thursday. NGK Spark Plug has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Get NGK Spark Plug alerts:

NGK Spark Plug Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines and technical ceramics in Japan and internationally. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resistor cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Spark Plug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Spark Plug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.