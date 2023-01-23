Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $11.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $491.79. 634,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,959. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.67.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.78.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

