Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,005. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

