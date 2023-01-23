Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $24.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.87 on Monday, reaching $216.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

