Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after acquiring an additional 111,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 308,379 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,885. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.26.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

