Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,174 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:COP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 761,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,002. The company has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

