Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

NIC stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 28.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

