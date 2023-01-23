Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 6.2%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.56. 2,310,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,992,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Nordstrom Trading Up 8.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 914.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 914,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after buying an additional 898,176 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 4,862.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 882,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 864,658 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

