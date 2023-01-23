Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 685 ($8.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.79) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.20) to GBX 800 ($9.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 753 ($9.19).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 760.40 ($9.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 823 ($10.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 776.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 734.86. The firm has a market cap of £7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,041.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.57), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($212,957.17). In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.57), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($212,957.17). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.60), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($240,623.21). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $50,298,852.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

