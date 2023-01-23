NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.62. NuScale Power shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 241,847 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NuScale Power Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, Director Chris Panichi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Chris Panichi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $28,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 39,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $403,951.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,287 shares of company stock worth $5,644,768.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 74.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 730,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 85,076 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $10,090,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 130.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Articles

