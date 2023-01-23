Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

JCE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. 92,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,039. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.