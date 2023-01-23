OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.17. 65,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,357. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.