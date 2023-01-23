Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Down 3.6%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28. 408,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 645,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 50.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,228,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 208,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Open Lending by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 310,500 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

