Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Capitalization Hits $72.45 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $72.45 million and $534,633.27 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

