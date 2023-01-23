Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $50.93 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $63.80 million and approximately $50.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030050 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 104.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00223014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08023415 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,222,807.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.