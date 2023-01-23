OriginTrail Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.39 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $88.39 million and $1.40 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

