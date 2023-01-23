Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Price Target Increased to GBX 32 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Pan African Resources Price Performance
Shares of PAFRF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.22. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan African Resources (PAFRF)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.