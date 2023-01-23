Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Price Target Increased to GBX 32 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PAFRF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.22. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

