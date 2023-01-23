Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) were down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 1,133,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,692,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 634,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 135,027 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Pan American Silver by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.