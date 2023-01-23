PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is West Family Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 3.2% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.31.

PayPal Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $77.11. 2,335,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,418,929. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.