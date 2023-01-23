Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 635,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 504,980 shares.The stock last traded at $35.82 and had previously closed at $36.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after purchasing an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,507 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

