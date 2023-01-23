PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $65.58. 231,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.39. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $66.89.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $476.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,641. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.